Large Florida school district hit by ransomware attack

In Conti's negotiations with Broward, after the gang's initial $40 million demand, it said it was willing to negotiate: it would accept $15 million in Bitcoin but it had to be delivered within 24 hours. Otherwise, it would upload the personal information it claimed to have and permanently lock the computer system. Conti said legal claims against the district for losing the data would exceed $50 million, so it should consider its demand a bargain.

“Pay $15M and you guys are guaranteed to solve your problem,” Conti told the district.

The district insisted it still couldn't afford it and, in any case, didn't have access to Bitcoin. Ransomware gangs demand payment in cybercurrency because it can be difficult to trace.

Conti upped its threat by suggesting it had found damaging information about an unnamed royal family in Broward's database — an allegation the district's negotiator found absurd.

“What do you mean about a royal family ... we are a public school district,” the negotiator replied.

The negotiations continued for two weeks, with Conti eventually lowering its demand to $10 million. The district made its $500,000 counteroffer. That is the last screenshot posted.