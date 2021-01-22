Language barriers, wariness make vaccinating immigrants hard

Daniel Cortés, a 58-year-old Mexican immigrant who lives in New York, is among those with doubts. He’s authorized to live in the U.S., so fears of deportation have nothing to do with it. He says he would not take the vaccine because he is healthy and fears a bad reaction. Trials for the vaccines being given in the U.S. involving tens of thousands of participants have so far surfaced no signs of serious side effects, and few unexpected adverse reactions have been reported in the early days of vaccine distribution in the country.

“I maintain social distancing, wash my hands, change my clothes when I get home," Cortés said, explaining that he thinks those precautions are enough. "I haven’t been sick in eight years and hopefully it will stay that way.”

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” includes a program to set up community vaccination centers across the U.S. and use mobile clinics to access hard-to-reach communities. It has also said it would take steps to make the vaccine free to all U.S. residents independent of their immigration status.

But some advocacy groups say the legacy of the Trump administration's restrictive immigration policies will make reaching some immigrants especially tough.