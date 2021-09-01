Land swap proposed for Florida condominium collapse property

A proposal to purchase the existing Champlain site for about $120 million is still being negotiated, with other bids expected. A complicating factor is the potential that the town of Surfside will enact a zoning change that could reduce the property's value.

“The right thing is to add as much value to the property as possible,” said Oren Cytrynbaum, a former Champlain resident and attorney who informally represents many victims. “Lives have been lost. Lives have been displaced or ruined.”

Surfside officials said a Sept. 9 workshop is scheduled on the zoning issue but no vote by the town council has been set. The zoning question has to do with how much density — in other words, potential condo units — would be permitted in a new building.

Hanzman has expressed dismay previously that Surfside would continue to pursue a zoning change affecting the Champlain site's value.

“There's no deal until and unless it is approved by this court,” the judge said.

Another hearing is set for next Wednesday.

