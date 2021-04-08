Lance Armstrong's son charged with sexual assault from 2018

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong was charged with sexual assault from 2018 when he was 18, according to a police arrest warrant.

The alleged victim told police in November 2020 she was assaulted by Luke Armstrong after he drove her from a party to his father's house. Because she was 16 at the time, Luke Armstrong has been charged with felony sexual assault of child.

Luke Armstrong's attorney said Armstrong, now 21, and the girl, now 19, were in a consensual relationship and there was no assault. Armstrong was arrested Tuesday and released on a personal bond, according to court records.

“A complete review of the facts will confirm what has been alleged absolutely did not occur and a proper and thorough legal process will exonerate Luke," Leavitt said. “What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and was not a sexual assault. It was a consensual relationship then and continued consensually between two young people, with both ultimately going their separate ways.

"These charges should never have been filed, certainly not three years later. However, thankfully, the Texas court system works, and will establish Luke’s innocence.”