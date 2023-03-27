Lamar Jackson said Monday he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, adding the team “has not been interested in meeting my value."

In a series of tweets, the star quarterback said he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value,” Jackson said on Twitter. “Any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl.”

Jackson may not need a trade to join a new team. The nonexclusive franchise tag allows him to negotiate with other clubs. However, it also gives Baltimore a chance to match any agreement he makes. The decision to make the trade request public may be an attempt to deter the Ravens from matching another team's offer — or an attempt to spur more interest among other teams by declaring that he wants out of Baltimore.

If Jackson makes a deal with another team and the Ravens don't match, that team would owe Baltimore two first-round draft picks.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke extensively about Jackson on Monday at the league's owners meetings in Phoenix.

“I haven't seen the tweet. That's an ongoing process,” Harbaugh said. “I'm following it very closely, just like everybody else is here, and looking forward to a resolution. I'm excited, thinking about Lamar all the time, thinking about him as our quarterback. We're building our offense around that idea.”

Jackson was the 2019 NFL MVP. His passing and running ability make him one of the game’s biggest stars. At age 25, he already is one of six quarterbacks in NFL history with 10,000 yards passing and 4,000 rushing.

Snyder's future a hot topic

Dan Snyder’s future in the NFL as owner of the Washington Commanders remains in standby mode while his peers gathered at a posh resort for the league’s annual meetings and waited for news on the potential sale of the team.

A discussion on Snyder isn’t on the formal agenda this week, three people familiar with those details told The Associated Press on Monday. Still, Snyder was a hot topic of conversation despite his absence.

Last fall, with multiple investigations ongoing into the team’s workplace culture, finances and into Snyder himself, he and wife Tanya hired a firm to “consider possible transactions.” Tanya continues to represent the team at league events.

Life-saving coalition

The NFL has launched The Smart Heart Sports Coalition, a collaboration among various organizations advocating to adopt evidence-based policies that will prevent fatal outcomes from sudden cardiac arrest among high school students.

“The NFL has a history of stepping up on challenging issues,” league executive Anna Isaacson said. “Damar Hamlin’s life was saved. We want to save more lives.”

The coalition includes the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, NCAA, the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Korey Stringer Institute, National Athletic Trainers’ Association and Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation.

Future Super Bowl hosts

League executive Peter O’Reilly said a vote on host cities for the Super Bowl in 2026 and the NFL draft in 2025 won’t take place this week. O’Reilly said it’s likely to be on the agenda for the May meetings.

Las Vegas hosts the Super Bowl next year and New Orleans will host the following one. Kansas City hosts the NFL draft next month and Detroit will host next year.

Rodgers trade talks

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he’s not requiring a first-round pick in a potential trade sending four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets but added he’d want “fair value.”

Gutekunst and Jets general manager Joe Douglas both discussed trade talks involving the 39-year-old Rodgers on Monday at the NFL annual meeting.

Rodgers said March 15 during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube that he intends to play for the Jets in 2023.

McDermott pulling double duty

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will be pulling double duty by also serving as the team’s defensive play-caller in Leslie Frazier’s absence during the 2023 season.

McDermott's announcement at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix was not unexpected based on his lengthy defensive background. And it comes one month since the Bills announced Frazier is taking the 2023 season off from coaching with plans to return in 2024.

Frazier served as Buffalo’s only defensive coordinator since McDermott took over in 2017.

49ers sign OL Pryor

The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive lineman Matt Pryor to a one-year deal. The addition of Pryor adds depth at right tackle after starter Mike McGlinchey left in free agency to sign with Denver.

Pryor was drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round in 2018. He spent his first three seasons with the Eagles and the past two in Indianapolis.

Jaguars add DL depth

Free agent defensive linemen Michael Dogbe and Henry Mondeaux have signed one-year contracts with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The duo should provide depth for a team that lost veteran Arden Key to Tennessee.

Dogbe started four of 13 games with Arizona in 2022. He finished with 28 tackles, including one tackle for loss. Mondeaux started four of 11 games with the New York Giants in 2022. He finished with 16 tackles.

Broncos not trading WRs

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton threw cold water on the rumor mill regarding receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

Payton said on the NFL Network on Sunday that the Broncos have been fielding calls regarding their receivers' availability but that he isn't going to part with either one.

Rams re-sign DL Copeland

The Los Angeles Rams re-signed defensive lineman Marquise Copeland. The move temporarily halts their wholesale roster exodus after the team’s first losing season in six years.

Copeland spent most of his first 2 1/2 NFL seasons on the Rams’ practice squad before the team signed him to the active roster in November 2021. He has played in 25 games with nine starts on the line.