Lakota activist: Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land

“For Indigenous people, racial equity means returning Indigenous lands back into Indigenous hands,” he said.

For the Lakota, the Black Hills are known as Paha Sapa — “the heart of everything that is” — and for Tilsen, they are central to racial justice.

But the monument is also closely tied to the state's identity. Its official nickname is “the Mount Rushmore state," and its license plates feature the stone carvings.

After one commentator called the monument a “stone idol to presidential colonizers” last month, the governor took to Twitter, writing, “The left wants to re-write our history by attacking the leaders who made America the most special country ever. It’s our duty to teach our kids the truth.”

But Tilsen said he wants to use the monument as a way to teach truth — in a way that uncovers the country's flawed history. He wants Mount Rushmore closed, then reopened under tribal control and with a new name — the Six Grandfathers Tribal Park, for the Lakota name of the rock formation where the monument is carved.