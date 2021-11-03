 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

LA Mayor Garcetti tests positive for COVID-19 in Scotland

  • Updated
  • 0
LA Mayor Garcetti tests positive for COVID-19 in Scotland

FILE - In this May 24, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at a news conference at Los Angeles International Airport, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is on a trip to the UN climate conference in Scotland, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, his office said in a posting on his official Twitter account. "He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated," his office said in a tweet.

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is on a trip to the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his office said in a posting on his official Twitter account.

“He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated,” his office said in a tweet.

The tweet did not specify the location of the hotel, but Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar confirmed that the mayor was in in Glasgow.

Garcetti's office did not immediately disclose any additional information.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo plane wreck recovered from ocean off Hawaii

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News