LA homeless spending could near $1B as crisis rages

The funding will include nearly $100 million from the federal COVID rescue package, and the city hopes county, state and federal governments will continue to expand their financial assistance.

It's only a guess if the surge in taxpayer dollars will bring visible change.

Garcetti has said the homeless problem will remain without major national policy shifts, including a revamped mental health care system and a so-called right to housing, which would make access to housing an entitlement, similar to the way the federal government provides Medicaid and food stamps for the needy.

“Until we have two things in this nation, a right to housing and a substantive mental health care system that reaches everybody at stage one, we will continue to see unhoused Americans on our streets,” the Democratic mayor said in an interview last month at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Mike Arnold, president and CEO of the Midnight Mission, which provides beds, meals and drug rehabilitation services on Skid Row, called the proposal “great news” but worried the dollars would taper off after one year.

He said he hoped the cash infusion would help speed up the sluggish rollout of a 2016 bond measure approved by voters to create 10,000 housing units over a decade.