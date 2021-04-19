LA homeless spending could hit $1B as crisis spreads

Arnold points to New York City, which has roughly the same number of homeless residents as Los Angeles and spends about a billion dollars every year to address its crisis. Currently only about 25% of Los Angeles County’s 66,000 homeless residents are benefiting from available resources, Arnold estimates.

Arnold also fears that the city’s money will be misspent.

First, he said, the city needs enough shelter beds for the newly homeless. Then it needs interim housing for people with longer-term needs, like addiction counseling or mental health treatment.

“And we also need affordable housing for low-income people who are mostly self-sustaining, who need just a leg up. That is how a system is supposed to work,” Arnold said.

The $955 million proposal will be included Tuesday in the mayor's annual budget blueprint, which must be approved by City Council.

John Maceri, CEO of The People Concern, one of L.A.’s largest housing and social services agencies serving the homeless, welcomed the new funds but added, “We have a long way to go.”