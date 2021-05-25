La. governor criticizes police in deadly arrest of Black man

Clary has not faced discipline in the case. The trooper seen on video dragging Greene by his ankle shackles, Kory York, was suspended without pay for 50 hours. Another trooper who jolted Greene with a stun gun, Dakota DeMoss, faces termination after his arrest in a separate police pursuit last year in which he and two other troopers allegedly used excessive force.

Chris Hollingsworth, a trooper seen striking and repeatedly stunning Greene in the footage, was recorded after Greene’s arrest saying that “he beat the ever-living f--- out of” the man. Hollingsworth died in a single-vehicle highway crash last year just hours after he learned he would be fired for his role in the Greene case.

Clary's video shows troopers ordering the heavyset, 49-year-old Greene to remain facedown on the ground with his hands and feet restrained for more than nine minutes — a tactic use-of-force experts criticized as dangerous and likely to have restricted his breathing.