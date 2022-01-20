Kyle Rittenhouse seeks return of gun, says he wants it destroyed

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Kyle Rittenhouse is trying to get the gun back.

A spokesperson for the teenager, who turned 19 earlier this month, says the intention is still to destroy the rifle with which Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two, along Sheridan Road during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020. A court document filed in Kenosha County this week attests the same, that the intent is to have the firearm destroyed.

Rittenhouse said he acted in self-defense. A jury agreed, finding him not guilty on all charges in November 2021.

A motion filed Wednesday by Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s lead defense attorney, asks for the AR-15-style rifle to be returned to Rittenhouse. A hearing is now scheduled for Jan. 28 in front of Judge Bruce Schroeder.

The spokesperson for Rittenhouse, Dave Hancock, previously told a reporter, “There’s nothing to celebrate about that weapon; there isn’t. Kyle has no interest and no want to recover that weapon, and absolutely no interest to sell it or anything.”

Had Rittenhouse been convicted of a felony, the state would have destroyed the gun since it could not have been legally returned to its owner — as it is illegal for felons to possess firearms.

But Rittenhouse was found not guilty.

In a text to a reporter Wednesday night, Hancock said the motion to get the gun back is simply a “legal process … The DA (Kenosha County district attorney) must return his belongings. When the rifle is returned, it will be destroyed.”

According to court documents, Rittenhouse is also looking to retrieve:

Ammunition, the sling and the magazine from the firearm

His iPhone

A cloth face mask

A $1 bill

The clothing he was wearing the night of the shootings, including a pair of boots, a baseball cap, blue jeans, socks, a belt and T-shirt

Laws and firearms

The gun, a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semiautomatic rifle, was purchased using money Rittenhouse gave to his friend Dominick Black in April 2020 during a trip up north to Ladysmith in Rusk County when Rittenhouse was still 17 and thus too young to legally purchase a firearm. On Jan. 10, Black pleaded guilty to two citations for contributing to the delinquency of a minor in exchange for two felony charges of intent to sell a dangerous weapon to a person younger than 18 being dropped by the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

Black, Rittenhouse and others took to the streets during the third night of rioting following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. They claimed they were asked to defend three locations of the Car Source business, although the owners of Car Source attest they never asked for help.

The gun has remained in possession of Kenosha law enforcement since the day after the shootings, as Rittenhouse turned himself into police in his then-hometown of Antioch, Illinois, within hours of the killings. Under Wisconsin law, possessions of those accused of crimes are to have those possessions returned if they are found not guilty or after charges are dropped.

But there are specific laws that complicate this process if the property is a gun.

The law states: “If the seized property is a firearm … and a person claiming the right to possession of the firearm has applied for its return … the court shall order a hearing … to occur within 20 business days after the person applies for the return.” Then if it is determined “the person is not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law as determined … the court shall, within 5 days of the completion of the hearing and using a return of firearms form developed by the director of state courts, order the property returned.”

The filing states that, "As established through the trial testimony of both Dominick Black and Mr. Rittenhouse, the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle ... was purchased by Dominick Black but was to become the legal property of Kyle Rittenhouse upon his 18th birthday," which was Jan. 3, 2021.

The filing states explicitly that "Mr. Rittenhouse further wishes to ensure that the firearm in question is properly destroyed."

