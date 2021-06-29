Kucherov leads Lightning over Canadiens 5-1 in Game 1

“The positive is we didn’t play our best game. We know we can get better,” said Canadiens interim coach Luke Richardson, who's running the team in the absence of Dominique Ducharme, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I think they’re always a team that plays well and definitely creates off mistakes that you make,” Richardson added. “So by us playing better, and managing the puck better and maybe limiting those mistakes and creating a little bit more ourselves, I think we have a good way to go up and that’s going to be the positive out of it.”

Chiarot hit the post early in the second period with his team trailing 1-0. He finally got Montreal on the scoreboard with a shot that deflected off Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev before appearing to hit tow more players before eventually getting past Vasilevskiy at 17:40 of the period.

Cernak also scored his first career postseason goal for Tampa Bay. The defenseman playing in his 46th playoff game beat Carey Price from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat at 6:19 of the opening period.

Yanni Gourde redirected Blake Coleman's shot for a 2-0 lead at 5:47 of the second against Price, the first goaltender in league history to win more than 400 regular-season and playoff games combined before making his Stanley Cup Final debut.