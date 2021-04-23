Kors marks 40th anniversary with love letter to Broadway

Viewers were asked to support The Actors Fund, and Kors said both he and his company were making a donation to the organization, which aims to provide a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals.

Kors sat down with The Associated Press over Zoom this week to discuss his collection, his love for Broadway, and 40 years in fashion.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

AP: Tell me about the new collection and how the pandemic has affected it.

KORS: I wanted to dig deep into really what was the root of Michael Kors for 40 years. ... And then I thought also I’ve always kind of balanced this yin and yang, opulence with simplicity. So definitely those were starting points. But then designing a collection over this last year, I think the concept of what is a “special occasion” changed for all of us. Being able to eat outside, even if it was bitter, freezing cold … . even if I ran into the hardware store, that was a special occasion (laughs). I really wanted this to be focused on the idea of stepping out again … When you are able to go back into the office, you’re going to want to look great. It won’t be fuzzy slippers and yoga pants, that’s for sure.

AP: You’re looking back at 40 years now. How does that feel?