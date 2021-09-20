Korean War soldier killed in 1950 buried after remains IDed

Smead would be 95 if alive today. His parents and most of his siblings are dead. Only a younger brother and sister are still living.

Eighty-five-year-old Douglas Smead has difficulty conjuring specific memories of his older brother, who enlisted in 1944. Douglas Smead was 7 years old and his sister Harriet was 6 years old when their brother left home.

Wolff, who is Douglas Smead’s daughter, knows her uncle through stories, military records and old photos.

Her uncle Walter is the man in the black-and-white picture standing in his Army uniform with his hands behind his back on a snowy street in Hadley. He is the owner of the Purple Heart she found as a girl in her basement. She thought it was her dad’s medal until she noticed the name engraved on the back

Walter Smead served in Italy during World War II with the 10th Mountain Division and returned to the area after the war. Back in the Army in 1950, he went to Korea and was a member of Battery A, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was among more than 1,000 U.S. troops killed during the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, which unfolded over two frigid, bloody weeks in late 1950.

Smead was declared missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950 and dead at the end of 1953. He was 24 years old.