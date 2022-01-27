Kobe and Gianna Bryant statue placed at crash site on 2-year anniversary of their deaths

A bronze sculpture of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant is displayed in January 26 in Calabasas, California.
A bronze statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was placed Wednesday
at the crash site in Calabasas, California, where the Bryants and seven others were killed.
Wednesday marked two years since the helicopter crash, which was
determined by federal investigators as having been caused by pilot disorientation due to foggy conditions. Keep scrolling for a gallery of photos of the statue
The statue, created by sculptor Dan Medina, shows Kobe Bryant in his Lakers uniform with his arm around Gianna, who is also wearing a basketball uniform with a basketball in her hand.
The base of the statue has the names of all nine crash victims inscribed on a plaque.
Medina told
CNN affiliate KABC the statue would remain at the site temporarily. CNN has reached out to Medina for additional comment.
A lawsuit related to the crash is
set to go to trial soon as lawyers for Vanessa Bryant -- Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother -- allege photos of the area following the crash, including images of those who died, were shared widely amongst police and fire employees. The trial is to begin on February 22.
Photos: Statue of Kobe, Gianna Bryant placed at site of crash
A helicopter flies past a statue in memory of former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Calabasas, Calif. The statue was carried by the artist, Dan Medina, on a trail near where Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash two years ago Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, is displayed at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, is displayed at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, is displayed at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A man takes photos of a bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Artist Dan Medina, right, looks on as Donte Green pops champagne next to a bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Items left behind by fans lay near a statue to memory of former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Calabasas, Calif. The statue was carried by the artist, Dan Medina, on a trail near where Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash two years ago Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Oscar Romero, left, and Edrees Shalemi look at a statue in memory of former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Calabasas, Calif. The statue was carried by the artist, Dan Medina, on a trail near where Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash two years ago Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, is displayed at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, is displayed at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Fans gather as a bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, is displayed at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, is displayed at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, is displayed at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, is displayed at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, is displayed at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this report.
