Knoxville's Black community protests after student deaths

In late January, police found Justin Taylor, 15, in a car where they say a 17-year-old boy shot and killed him from the backseat.

In February, Stanley Freeman Jr., 16, was fatally shot in his car while driving home. Just days later, Janaria Muhammad, 15, was found unconscious from a gunshot wound at an intersection less than a mile away from the high school. Jamarion Gillette, 15, was fatally shot in March.

“I think that this city is reeling,” Allen said. “I think that the fact we’ve had five deaths of high school students means that clearly somewhere, something is wrong. It’s unacceptable.”

The release of video footage from the school shooting has sparked demonstrations: Protesters have taken to the streets; students have conducted walkouts while wearing red and black T-shirts with pictures of Thompson on them; and activists have attended public meetings to call for action from their local leaders.

Inside the school, the bathroom where Thompson was killed has been decorated with flowers and pictures of him. Outside, students pause to rearrange flowers and candles at a memorial near the front doors before going to class.