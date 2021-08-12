Kit Harington shifts from Jon Snow to 'Modern Love'

“That was actually one of the things that made me want to do this piece, was that joke. I just thought it was kind of meta and wonderful and hilarious," Harington said. “And John (Carney), the director, asked if I wanted him to cut that joke. And I said, ‘No, keep it in.' Personally, I love self-deprecation and sort of pointing the finger at oneself."

As for his character, who arranges to meet the woman of his dreams in person in two weeks rather than get her number, Harington said he couldn’t help but judge his plan, given that the story is set at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic just before lockdowns were put into place.

“He makes a big swing at something really romantic,” Harington said. “I don’t think I would have gone quite as far, you know. I’m a bit like, ‘You idiot. You should have got her number.’"

Carney, who directs Harington's episode among others this season, said the whole series was shaped by the pandemic, though most of the episodes don't directly have anything to do with it.

“The last thing we want to be doing when we come out of this is watching people with masks on in TV, which is oh so woke and up to date that it’s about COVID,” he said from his home in Dublin. “I don’t think anybody really wants to watch that and given the news is so full of it anyway.”