Kim and Kanye: Tales of an uber celeb marriage gone wrong

YE AND GOD

Kanye's been talking about faith since his debut album, “The College Dropout,” in 2004. On the album's breakout single, “Jesus Walks,” he raps: “They say you can rap about anything except for Jesus/That means guns, sex, lies, videotape/But if I talk about God my record won't get played huh."

Fast forward to 2019 and the birth of his born-again status and Sunday Service, gospel gatherings he has held at home in Los Angeles and around the world. They've been well attended by celebrities from DMX to Kenny G. Kim and her family have been right there in the mix.

Kanye's spiritual reset culminated in his ninth studio album, “Jesus is King." His faith has led him in other directions, too, like his tearful disclosure that he considered aborting North rather than going through with her birth. It was Kim, he said, who fought for their child.

THE GIFTING

He has showered his wife with jewels, a hand-painted Birkin bag, stock in blue chip companies and a stake in his own Yeezy brand. But one gift stands out: a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, during her 40th birthday bash on an undisclosed island in the middle of the pandemic last October.