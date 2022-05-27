 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Kids to 911 during siege: 'Please send the police'

  • Updated
  • 0
APTOPIX Texas School Shooting

Vincent Salazar, right, father of Layla Salazar, weeps while kneeling in front of a cross with his daughter's name at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside of the classrooms at a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said Friday.

The on-site commander believed the gunman was barricaded in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde during Tuesday's attack and that the children were not at risk, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a news conference.

“Of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision,” McCraw said.

Children repeatedly called 911 asking for help, including one who pleaded: “Please send the police now.”

U.S. Border Patrol agents eventually used a master key to open the locked door of the classroom where they confronted and killed the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, McCraw said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to pay $150 million for using phone numbers and emails to target ads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News