Kids to 911 during siege: 'Please send the police'

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside of the classrooms at a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said Friday.

The on-site commander believed the gunman was barricaded in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde during Tuesday's attack and that the children were not at risk, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a news conference.

“Of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision,” McCraw said.

Children repeatedly called 911 asking for help, including one who pleaded: “Please send the police now.”

U.S. Border Patrol agents eventually used a master key to open the locked door of the classroom where they confronted and killed the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, McCraw said.

***

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0