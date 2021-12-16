Kidnapping gang releases all remaining hostages from US-based missionary group in Haiti, police say

Workers ride out of the gate of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File
This story will be updated.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, Haiti police and the group said Thursday.
The spokesman for Haiti's National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details.
"We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are FREE!" Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. "Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe."
The Ohio group said it hopes to provide more information later.
The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There were five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organization.
The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met. Authorities had said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn't immediately clear that included the children in the group.
30 images capturing the realities of daily life in Haiti
Youths stand at a market in the Kenscoff neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Women walk next to a mural with the portrait of the assassinated president of Haiti Jovenel Moïse in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
Vendor Celestine poses for a photo while taking a break in her butcher stand in a popular market in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
Students walk hand-in-hand crossing a barricade as they head home in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Residents set up a barricade in protest after accusing police of killing a man during a Tuesday night raid. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A man climbs a truck while loading charcoal into the bed of a truck in a popular market in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A man raises his arms to show his innocence as policemen patrol the streets in downtown in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, where residents have set up a barricade in protest after accusing police of killing a man during a Tuesday night raid. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
Policemen patrol the streets in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
Homes at the Bois Patate neighborhood are crowded together in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
A dog crosses a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
A melee breaks out between people trying to fill their containers at a gas station in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A man rides a bus close to the airport of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
A boy, right, carries a deflated football and a toy gun in the La Saline neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
A family washes clothes outside their home in the La Saline neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
A woman rides pillion in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A man carries goods at a street market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Haiti defied predictions and perplexed health officials by avoiding a COVID-19 crisis for more than a year, but the country of more than 11 million people that has not received a single vaccine is now battling a spike in cases and deaths. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
Joseph Odelyn
A street vendor sells plastic bags while wearing a mask against the spread of the new coronavirus in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, June 24, 2021. ( AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
Joseph Odelyn
Neighbors stand on a roof in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
A motorcycle taxi is decorated with a sticker of Cuba's revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, early Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
A farmer pets his work cow in the Kenscoff neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, early Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
A girl works selling candy the market in the Kenscoff neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
A farm worker plows land to plant onions in the Kenscoff neighborhood of Port-au-Prince Haiti, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
Joseph Odelyn
A man drives a motorcycle through the Kenscoff neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
Joseph Odelyn
A fisherman sails out to sea from Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Local women chat outside their home in the La Saline neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Monon, 54, walks in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, while returning to his house after attending the funeral of his son at the general cemetery, late afternoon, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A man pushes a wheelbarrow carrying the carcass of a pig through a street market in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
Vendors wait for customers at a street market in downtown in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A man walks next to a butcher´s stand at a popular market in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
People gather around burning garbage in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, late afternoon,Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A pedestrian talks with a motorbike rider in the Kenscoff neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
