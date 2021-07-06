Key results could come Tuesday in NYC mayoral primary

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City elections officials plan to release a potentially decisive update Tuesday on the Democratic mayoral primary, two weeks after polls closed and a week after a tallying flub marred the debut of ranked choice voting in the race for the nation's most prominent municipal job.

At the moment, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams leads the pack of more than a dozen Democratic contenders. But former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley also appear to have a shot at victory in the complex system of ranking and reallocating, with about 125,000 absentee ballots still to be added to the process.

The city’s Board of Elections has said it would release those results sometime Tuesday. But it isn't immediately clear whether there may still be more absentee ballots to be tallied, as voters who made minor clerical errors still have some time to fix them and get their votes counted.

Adams, Garcia and Wiley have all filed lawsuits seeking to review the ongoing ranked choice tally.