Key firm drops out of Arizona GOP's 2020 election recount

PHOENIX (AP) — A subcontractor working on a Republican-led audit of the 2020 election results in Arizona's largest county has dropped out of the project.

Wake Technology Solutions Inc. was leading the hand-recount part of the audit but decided not to renew its contract, audit officials said Tuesday. The recount is now being led by StratTech Solutions of Scottsdale, an information technology consulting firm that does not list election or auditing experience on its website.

Wake was originally contracted to lead the hand count through May 14, but the process has gone considerably slower than expected with only about a quarter of the 2.1 million ballots counted by then. The company chose not to renew the contract, said Ken Bennett, who is serving as a liaison for Senate Republicans overseeing the audit.

StratTech has been working on the audit from the beginning, including recruiting, training and checking backgrounds, Bennett said. The firm's involvement had not previously been disclosed.

“They were very familiar with the processes that were under Wake's direction, and so most of the Wake contract employees will move underneath StratTech's supervision and we will continue right on forward,” Bennett said.