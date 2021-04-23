Kentucky's Clarke mourned by teammates, basketball world

The death of former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke following a car accident in Los Angeles sparked an outpouring of grief and support from around basketball, including reaction by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The university announced Clarke’s death from a two-car crash in a release Thursday night. A player-organized candlelight public vigil outside the team dormitory was announced for Friday night, hours after Wildcats coach John Calipari arrived in California to be with Clarke’s family and wrote on his web site that he was “still trying to process what has happened to a kid we all loved.”

Teammates and players the 19-year-old Clarke was preparing to compete with and against in the NBA, including James, also posted condolences on social media.

On CoachCal.com, Calipari recalled how the Boston native remained upbeat through an injury that limited him to just eight games, and his personality’s impact on teammates.