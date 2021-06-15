Kentucky teen's winning Google Doodle honors dad who died

"Milo's Doodle, titled 'Finding Hope,' speaks to the resilience and hope that lives in all of us," Google officials said. "The Doodle is inspired by his father's advice to find hope in all circumstances as a source of strength. It was inspired by Milo's journey to find hope after the loss of his father."

"Regardless of life's hardships and uncertainties, hope is always there," said Milo. "It's our job to find that hope in order to move forward.

After the Google winner was announced on NBC's "Today Show" Monday, Milo explained to the anchors the symbolism he used in his artwork.

— The uppercase blue and green letter G represents the world, and inside the letter, a young child opens the door in a symbol of hope for the future. A balloon is yellow, the color of hope.

— The middle characters represent Milo's father giving comfort and hope to little Milo, who is wrapped in a scarf and mittens, the last Christmas gifts received from his father.

— The letter l is a side view of a bookshelf, and a child climbs to the top to represent using education and new experiences to find hope.

— The letter E is a dying tree sprouting buds also to symbolize hope.