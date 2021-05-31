Kentucky men returned for burial 80 years after Pearl Harbor

CENTERTOWN, Ky. (AP) — The remains of two Kentucky men who died 80 years ago during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor were returned to the commonwealth this week for burial.

U.S. Navy Fireman 3rd Class Welborn L. Ashby’s niece Paula Kern told The Courier Journal that her mother had always been haunted by the uncertainty surrounding Ashby's death.

The family was told the 24-year-old was declared to have lost his life, but the Navy could not locate the body.

Martha Christian was 13 at the time. In the 1990s she travelled to Hawaii, lowering her feet into the cold waters of Pearl Harbor and weeping for her lost brother. In 2011, she donated DNA to help with the identification of remains, but Christian died in 2017, two years before Ashby’s remains were positively identified by the federal Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

A Memorial Day service was planned for Ashby in Beaver Dam, followed by a burial at Centertown Cemetery with full military honors, including a “Missing Man” flyover by vintage planes.