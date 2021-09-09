Kentucky lawmakers scrap statewide mask mandate in schools

Opponents warned that lifting the mask mandate would put children and school staffs at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. By putting the burden on school boards to decide mask policies, Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said the legislature was abdicating its responsibility.

“I think you are asking for fights in school board meetings, where parents are going to be intimidated, where school board members are going to be intimidated,” Berg said.

Sen. Morgan McGarvey, the chamber's top-ranking Democrat, said removing the blanket protection of masks comes at a time when the delta variant is infecting more young Kentuckians. More than 300,000 Kentucky students aren't old enough to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, he said.

“This bill ... is really a life-and-death bill,” Democratic Sen. Reggie Thomas said. “If we eliminate mask mandates, then we are putting all children and all school personnel at severe risk.”

In the House, Democratic Rep. Pamela Stevenson warned that the virus is so pervasive that the lack of masking requirements in schools would mean that children are going "into the lion's den.”

Republican Rep. John Blanton countered that the bill removes a “one-size-fits-all” approach.