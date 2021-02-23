Kentucky horse farms challenge 'stallion cap' breeding limit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Three prominent Kentucky horse farms challenged a rule Tuesday aimed at limiting the number of mares that a thoroughbred stallion breeds each year, calling it an anti-competitive restriction that threatens to disrupt the breeding industry.

The farms filed a federal lawsuit in Kentucky that takes aim at the “stallion cap” adopted by The Jockey Club in the spring of 2020. The rule effectively restricts thoroughbred stallions from breeding with more than 140 mares each year, the suit said.

The suit warns of the rule's deep ripple effects in Kentucky and beyond in the highly competitive, high-dollar thoroughbred industry.

As a result of the rule, The Jockey Club won't register foals that aren't produced from breeding sessions with those first 140 broodmares, the suit said. That lack of registration ”completely devalues" a thoroughbred because it can't compete in races or breed with other racehorses, it said.

“As a result, the highest quality thoroughbred horses will be bred less times than market economics would otherwise dictate,” the suit said. “Hundreds of millions of dollars of stud fee revenues will be impacted; all owners of mares will pay higher prices to breed their mares; and less well-connected owners of mares will be precluded entirely from access to high quality stallions.”