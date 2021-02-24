Kentucky governor wants to move on from impeachment effort

“With everything we’ve seen that’s going on in our country, it’s time we get back to treating each other right and to respecting the role of government and how it works,” Beshear said Wednesday.

The House Impeachment Committee reached its decision late Tuesday after the latest in a series of long meetings, mostly behind closed doors.

“The committee has found that none of the allegations made against the governor nor the attorney general rise to the level of impeachable offenses,” said GOP Rep. Jason Nemes, the panel's chairman.

The petition against Beshear accused him of constitutional violations for his restrictions to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Beshear says his virus-related orders have saved lives, and he portrayed the petitioners seeking his ouster as anti-government extremists.

Kentucky’s Supreme Court ruled last year that the governor had the authority to put restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to contain the coronavirus.

The impeachment panel's report said its conclusion that no allegations rose to the level of impeachable offenses doesn't mean all its members agreed with the governor's actions. The panel consists of four Republicans and three Democrats.