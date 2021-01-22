Kentucky governor allows 'born-alive' bill to become law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill meant to preserve the lives of newborns, including any infant born after a failed abortion, cleared a final hurdle when Kentucky's governor allowed it to become law without his signature.

The measure's lead Republican sponsor, Sen. Whitney Westerfield, said Friday he was grateful that Gov. Andy Beshear didn’t veto it. But he was disappointed the Democratic governor chose not to sign it.

The legislation sailed through the GOP-dominated legislature in the opening days of this year's session. Republican lawmakers wield veto-proof supermajorities in the House and Senate.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky said Friday it was “incredibly disappointed” that the governor didn't stand in the way of the measure becoming law this week.

“It is an inflammatory law that was motivated purely by politics and has no basis in the real-life practice of medicine,” ACLU of Kentucky spokesman Samuel Crankshaw said.

Critics of such measures say that medical ethics would require any health professional to take appropriate steps to save the life of any infant in such circumstances.