RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) — A man who co-founded and coached a local basketball program in Kentucky has been convicted of sodomizing one of its teen players.
News outlets report 43-year-old Corvell Conley was convicted Friday and acquitted of his initial charge of third-degree rape.
Conley was arrested in April 2018 days after the assault, which arrest records say happened when Conley drove the girl home from a Kentucky Future basketball practice. She was younger than 16 years old at the time. A hospital medical report says the girl's accusation aligned with the findings of a sexual assault nurse examiner.
The jury recommended Conley serve four years in prison on the charge, which is punishable of up to five years. He would be eligible for parole after a year. Sentencing is set for January.
