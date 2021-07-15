Kentucky contracts with Baptist-affiliated children's agency

Kentucky officials said Thursday that Sunrise agreed to refer any “service applicants who identify as LGBTQ to another provider in good standing” with the state's health and family services cabinet.

Sheller previously said that Sunrise already offers to help steer same-sex couples to other child services agencies that are a “better fit.” Sheller has said that Sunrise “willingly and gladly” accepts LGBTQ youths and does not put children in conversion therapy, which tries to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Like many other states, Kentucky contracts with private agencies like Sunrise for some of its child welfare services. Beshear’s administration had set a June 30 deadline for Sunrise to sign a new contract, threatening to stop placing children with the agency if it refused. But the governor said recently that children were still being placed with Sunrise.

Sunrise traces its roots to caring for Civil War orphans. It has contracted with the state of Kentucky for more than 50 years.