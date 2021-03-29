Kentucky bill curbs governor's choice to fill Senate vacancy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell secured a victory from his home state legislature on Monday when Republican lawmakers stripped Kentucky's Democratic governor of his independent power to temporarily fill a U.S. Senate seat should a vacancy occur.

Kentucky’s GOP-dominated legislature swept aside Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the measure that’s supported by McConnell, the U.S. Senate GOP leader. But the override might not be the final word. The governor has called the bill unconstitutional, which could signal a potential court challenge.

With the U.S. Senate evenly split, any vacancy would be of enormous consequence. Democrats have the slim edge in the 50-50 chamber because Vice President Kamala Harris has a tie-breaking vote.

The bill would replace a process that allowed the governor to appoint someone to fill a Senate seat until the next regular election of the U.S. House of Representatives — every two years.

The Kentucky measure would limit a governor to choosing from a three-name list, which is to be provided by party leaders from the same party as the senator who formerly held the seat.