LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frantic calls from witnesses reporting a mass shooting at a Louisville bank were released Wednesday by police — including from a woman who was on a virtual meeting and saw the shooter, as well as one from the man's mother, who told a 911 operator that her son "currently has a gun and is heading toward" the bank.

"I need your help. He's never hurt anyone, he's a good kid," said the woman, who identified herself as the gunman's mother. It turned out that, at the time of her call, the gunman was already at the bank. The emergency dispatcher informed the woman that other calls were coming in about the shooting.

None of the callers is identified by name and other information is edited out of the calls, but the first call that came in was from a woman who was on a video call inside the downtown branch of Old National Bank. She screams and cries throughout the four-minute call and says there is an active shooter.

Bank employee Connor Sturgeon, 25, used an AR-15 assault-style rifle to kill five co-workers while livestreaming before police fatally shot him. Eight others were injured, including a police officer who was shot in the head and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday evening at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville to remember the victims and allow the public to offer prayers for the injured. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg was among the speakers.

The mood was somber, but there were cheers for the officers who responded to the shooting.

The five victims were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has said Elliott was one of his closest friends.

"I'll admit that while I am not angry, I am empty. And I'm sad," Beshear said at the vigil, his voice breaking. "And I just keep thinking that maybe we'll wake up. What I know is, I just wish I'd taken an extra moment, made an extra call, tell him how much I care about him. And I know we are all feeling the same. But I also know they hear us now. And that they feel our love."

Sturgeon's parents said in a statement that their son had mental health challenges that were being addressed, but "there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act."

They said they are mourning for the victims and the loss of their son, and working with police to understand what happened.

