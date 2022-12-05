 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kennedy Center Honors: Gladys Knight, George Clooney, U2 among honorees; Paul Pelosi attends; plus, top pics

Biden Kennedy Center Honors

President Joe Biden stands on stage with 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees Amy Grant, Bono and The Edge, and Gladys Knight during the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON (AP) — A heartfelt Patti LaBelle praised her lifelong friend Gladys Knight. Sean Penn called U2 "four scrappy Dublin punks." Ballet dancers performed for conductor and composer Tania León. Matt Damon playfully teased his friend George Clooney — a lot — while Sheryl Crow delivered a heartfelt rendition of "Baby Baby" to Amy Grant during Sunday's Kennedy Center Honors.

Knight, Clooney, Grant, León and U2 were all celebrated at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which annually honors a select group of people for their artistic influences on American culture. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their respective spouses were in attendance, as were members the President's Cabinet and Congress.

One audience member from the political world — Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — drew some attention. He is recovering from a brutal attack in the Pelosis' San Francisco home in October. The couple received a standing ovation from the crowd. Full story:

