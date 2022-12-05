Kennedy Center Honors: Gladys Knight, George Clooney, U2 among honorees; Paul Pelosi attends; plus, top pics

Associated Press, CNN
WASHINGTON (AP) — A heartfelt Patti LaBelle praised her lifelong friend Gladys Knight. Sean Penn called U2 "four scrappy Dublin punks." Ballet dancers performed for conductor and composer Tania León. Matt Damon playfully teased his friend George Clooney — a lot — while Sheryl Crow delivered a heartfelt rendition of "Baby Baby" to Amy Grant during Sunday's Kennedy Center Honors.
Knight, Clooney, Grant, León and U2 were all celebrated at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which annually honors a select group of people for their artistic influences on American culture. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their respective spouses were in attendance, as were members the President's Cabinet and Congress.
One audience member from the political world — Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — drew some attention. He is recovering from a brutal attack in the Pelosis' San Francisco home in October. The couple received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Photos: The 2022 Kennedy Center Honors
2022 Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney, bottom third from right, reacts as he is given a shoulder rub from fellow 2022 Honoree Bono during a group photo at the State Department following the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Washington. Also with Clooney are, front row from left, Evan Ryan, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, Deborah Rutter, back row from left, Antony Blinken, David Rubenstein, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., The Edge, Bono, Kennedy Center Honor Producers David Jammy, Liz Kelly and Ian Stewart (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Kevin Wolf
Gladys Knight arrives to attend the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Composer and conductor Tania León arrives to attend the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Bono arrives to attend the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
The 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees react as President Joe Biden recognizes Gladys Knight, center, during the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Front row from left, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, and Tania León, and back row from left, Irish band U2 members Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Front row from left, Gladys Knight, and Tania León, and back row from left, Irish band U2 members The Edge and Adam Clayton attend the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Irish band U2 member Adam Clayton arrives to attend the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Actor, director and producer George Clooney attends the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden shakes hands with actor, director and producer George Clooney during the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Performer Gladys Knight, bottom right, and Irish band U2 member The Edge, top right, look on. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
The 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees Amy Grant and Bono listen as President Joe Biden speaks during the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant, left, reacts as she is recognized by President Joe Biden during the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. The 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees are from left, Amy Grant, Bono, Gladys Knight, and The Edge. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
The 2022 Kennedy Center Honoree composer and conductor Tania León listens as President Joe Biden speaks during the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden stands on stage with 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees Amy Grant, Bono and The Edge, and Gladys Knight during the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden speaks as he stands on stage with 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees Gladys Knight, right, Amy Grant, left, and The Edge during the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
2022 Kennedy Center Honoree Gladys Knight arrives at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at The Kennedy Center in Washington. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Greg Allen
2022 Kennedy Center Honoree Tania Leon arrives at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at The Kennedy Center in Washington. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Greg Allen
2022 Kennedy Center Honorees, from left, Adam Clayton, Bono, The Edge and Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 arrive at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at The Kennedy Center in Washington. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Greg Allen
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand with the 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees during the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. From left, Irish band U2 members Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton, The Edge, and Bono; actor, director and producer George Clooney, composer and conductor Tania León, contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant, performer Gladys Knight, first lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, applaud at right. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
2022 Kennedy Center Honoree Bono of U2 and his wife, Ali Hewson, arrive at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at The Kennedy Center in Washington. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Greg Allen
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
2022 Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, arrive at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at The Kennedy Center in Washington. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Greg Allen
First lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi. attend the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at The Kennedy Center in Washington. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Greg Allen
