Kennebec dam owner sues Maine agencies as saga continues

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The owner of four hydroelectric dams on the Kennebec River sued two Maine agencies on Monday alleging they improperly cooperated on fish passage regulations that impact the future of the dams and fish populations.

The lawsuit filed in Kennebec Superior Court is the latest brought by Brookfield Renewable Power, a subsidiary of a large Canadian company that owns many of the dams in the state, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The lawsuit contends that the Department of Marine Resources improperly helped the Department of Environmental Protection draft fish passage policies, claiming that the cooperation between state agencies violates a 1993 settlement between the dams' then-owners, environmental groups and state and federal bodies.

The company argues that under that settlement, disputes about fish passage standards related to the dams must be resolved through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which licenses dams. The Shawmut dam is currently under review for FERC relicensing and must get water quality approval from Maine as part of that process.