Kayaker's photos show crack in closed I-40 bridge in 2016

Barry W. Moore, 64, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he took the photos while kayaking on the Mississippi River in August 2016 with a group of friends from the Boy Scouts, where he volunteers. Moore said he stored the images in his computer after the trip and went back to look for them after he heard about the discovery of the crack.

Moore said he zoomed in on the photos, found the crack and showed them to his brother.

“Our jaws dropped,” Moore said.

An Associated Press photo editor inspected metadata from one of Moore's photos and determined it was shot on Aug. 6, 2016, verifying its authenticity.

Moore said he sent the photos to the state transportation departments in Tennessee and Arkansas. He heard back from the Arkansas Department of Transportation this week, he said.

Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Parker said the agency went back through its photos of the bridge dating back to the early 2000s and couldn’t find any confirming or refuting the 2016 pictures. The department, which inspects the bridge at least annually, did not have access to drone videos for its inspections before 2019.

“I can’t really comment as to the accuracy of these photos,” Parker said.