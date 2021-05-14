Kardashians reveal mystery behind Nori's Black Book

NEW YORK (AP) — Kardashian fans were tickled by a big reveal: A California government worker is behind a mystery social media handle that's been cranking out droll posts from North West's point of view since Kim's eldest was born seven years ago.

She's Natalie Franklin, 35, of Sacramento, and she was thrilled to appear on Thursday night's episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” after Kim and sister Khloe tracked her down.

“Oh, my God, it was so great,” Franklin told The Associated Press after the episode aired. “I've never met famous, famous people before.”

The sisters were equally excited after ruling out various family members and friends as the creator of @norisblackbook on Twitter and Instagram.

“She is everything and more,” Kim said on the show of meeting Franklin. “She started this account before North even had a personality, so she made up this personality and luckily that's who North's personality is.”

Khloe added: “I have a legend right in front of us.”

Fans and the family took to Twitter as the reveal unfolded, swamping Franklin's secret account as the show rolled on.