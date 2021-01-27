Kansas to shut down unemployment system to deal with fraud

“We'll make sure that everybody who is filing for claims or has filed for claims is putting in additional verification stuff,” Kelly said. "You know, how they ask you for the middle name of your grandfather or what was your first car.”

State Rep. Sean Tarwater, a Kansas City-area Republican who leads the House Commerce Committee, said the shutdown for anti-fraud fixes is welcome, but it should have happened months ago. He said U.S. government officials were warning about the potential for fraud nearly a year ago.

Tarwater and other Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature have been critical of Kelly and the Department of Labor over multiple issues at the agency, including its handling of fraudulent claims and problems in getting regular and extra unemployment benefits to workers who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to fix this Labor Department," said Senate Commerce Committee Chair Rob Olson, another Kansas City-area Republican. "It's the most critical thing in this state right now.”

Republicans worry that a flood of fraudulent claims is keeping the state from processing legitimate ones quickly enough.