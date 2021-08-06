Kansas Rep. Davids contracts COVID-19 despite vaccination

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids tested positive Friday for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against it and is in isolation.

Davids said in a statement that she has had only mild symptoms from her breakthrough case. She said she was tested after undergoing outpatient surgery involving the parathyroid glands in the neck that regulate calcium levels in the blood.

The two-term Democratic congresswoman for the state's portion of the Kansas City metropolitan area said she's been following precautions recommended by health officials, including wearing masks indoors. She said she's grateful for COVID-19 vaccines and urged people to get inoculated.

“I know things could have been much worse for me without it,” she said in her statement. “We need everyone to get vaccinated in order to put the worst of this virus behind us.”

Davids' statement did not say exactly how she became infected with COVID-19, or whether she has the delta variant. Recent analysis has shown that breakthrough cases of COVID-19, with mild or no symptoms, still remain rare.