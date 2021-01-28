Kansas lawmakers put anti-abortion measure on 2022 ballot

“There are a number of CEOs who really look to see what kind of inclusive policies we have in place that make it easier for them to recruit and retain a talented work force,” Kelly said in a recent Associated Press interview. “It will be an economic development issue for us.”

Kansas would become at least the seventh state with language in its constitution saying the charter does not grant a right to abortion, and Iowa lawmakers are considering a similar measure.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both Kansas legislative chambers, and the measure won House approval last week by more than the two-thirds majority needed to get it on the ballot. If the Senate approves it unchanged, also with at least a two-thirds majority, the measure will go on the ballot in the state's August 2020 primary election. Approval by a simple majority of voters statewide would change the constitution.