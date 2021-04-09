Kansas lawmakers likely to pass bill on transgender athletes

Also, the American Civil Liberties Union has promised to file a lawsuit if GOP legislators override a veto. Idaho's law is on hold because of a federal lawsuit.

“This bill puts a target on the back of every little kid who identifies their gender differently, all the way down to the kindergarten and first-grade level,” said Tom Witt, executive director of Equality Kansas, the state's leading LGBTQ-rights group.

Erickson, a former K-12 principal, bristled at Witt's suggestion that she would have “blood on her hands” for the bullying he said already has resulted from the measure.

“I don't mistreat any student. They have a right to live their life however they want,” she said. “But we also have to be fair to all of the students in that school setting. That's what this bill does.”