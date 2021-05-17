Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

A criminal complaint filed by Franklin County Attorney Brandon Jones accuses Samsel of having made physical contact with two 15- or 16-year-old students “in a rude, insulting or angry manner.” The complaint identifies the students only by their initials.

The third charge alleges that Samsel caused “bodily harm” to one of the students. The complaint lists 40 potential witnesses, including at least 15 minors identified only by their initials.

Jones declined to comment about the case. In a Facebook message to The Associated Press, Samsel referred questions to his attorney, who declined to comment about the case.

Samsel, who is himself an attorney, was first elected to the House in 2018 and reelected last year. He also has been a referee for the association that oversees middle and high school sports in Kansas.

There's no indication yet that he might face disciplinary action from the House, which can censure or expel members over their behavior. Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a Kansas City-area Republican, said in a statement that the judicial process “must be allowed to work” to determine exactly what happened and what penalties should be imposed.