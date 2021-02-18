Kansas lawmaker accused of past abuse gets written warning

Sawyer has refused to appoint Coleman to any House committees and said Thursday that he won't until Coleman gets counseling and expresses remorse for his past behavior. Coleman, who is Jewish, issued a public statement earlier this week suggesting Sawyer and other top House Democrats were seeking “to suppress the Jewish Community," an accusation Sawyer called “scurrilous.”

“I wish it had been stronger,” Sawyer, from Wichita, said of the committee's letter to Coleman. “At least they make it clear — they put him on record — that his actions were unfitting of a legislator.”

Coleman declined to comment after the six-member investigating committee's chair, Republican Rep. John Barker, from Abilene, handed the letter to him in front of reporters outside Barker's office at the Statehouse.

“Please heed the warning that's given to you,” Barker told Coleman.

Rep. Boog Highberger, of Lawrence, the top Democrat on the investigating committee, said to Coleman: “You're under a microscope and I hope that you can rise to the occasion.”

The Kansas State Library has found no record of any state legislator being removed from office by the House or Senate, but in the past six years, lawmakers in at least four states have been expelled for misconduct.