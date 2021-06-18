Kansas judge finds CDC eviction moratorium unenforceable

“Basically he’s choosing to accept that ruling even though he doesn’t have to," Johnson said.

Vokins encouraged renters and landlords to work together to obtain emergency rental funds but said he would only agree to pause court proceeding so they could do so if both sides agreed to the delay.

Besides Wall, two of those who appeared before Vokins on Thursday said that they were seeking the federal rental aid. A third tenant who couldn't get his sound to work and only was able to communicate with thumbs up and thumb down hand motions sent an email to the court later in the day saying that he also had applied.

Kansas is now distributing $200 million in federal rental assistance. The Kansas Housing Resources Corp., the state’s housing finance agency, which is responsible for distributing the money in every community except Wichita, has distributed $5.5 million so far to help 956 of the 7,780 households that have applied.

The state received another $20 million in rental assistance last year and handed out $17 million of it, said Emily Sharp, a spokeswoman for the agency.