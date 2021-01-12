Kansas House Dems move to oust member over issues with women

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas House Democrats started the process Tuesday to oust a newly elected lawmaker over multiple issues that include the 20-year-old’s rhetoric on Twitter and allegations of harassing and threatening girls and young women.

A formal compliant filed in the House about State Rep. Aaron Coleman will kick off a bipartisan investigation that will culminate in a recommendation and vote about his future in the Legislature. A two-thirds majority would be necessary to oust Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, who was sworn in on Monday.

“He is a danger to women," said Minority Leader Tom Sawyer in a statement. “His removal is necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of legislators and Capitol staff.”

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has said Coleman is unfit to serve in the House.

Coleman, who was elected as a Democrat, tweeted Tuesday that he was unaffiliating with the party. He wrote that Democratic leaders in the House have “done everything possible" to deny the people of his district the right to representation in the Legislature.