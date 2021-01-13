 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansas game warden frees tangled deer with single gunshot
0 comments
AP

Kansas game warden frees tangled deer with single gunshot

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kansas game warden frees tangled deer with single gunshot

A Kansas game warden's body camera was rolling when he fired a shot to free two whitetail deer struggling after their antlers became entangled. The deer dashed off in opposite directions, apparently unhurt.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas game warden is getting attention for a video that shows him firing a single shot from a handgun to disentangle the antlers of two whitetail stags.

The Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism agency released the video from the warden’s body camera showing his sharpshooting skills earlier this month. Neither deer was hurt in the effort.

The agency says a bowhunter contacted a game warden on Jan. 7 to report seeing the entangled deer in rural Jackson County in northeastern Kansas. Two game wardens responded and after some time, were able to throw a towel over the ensnared animals’ heads to get them to freeze.

One warden is then seen taking careful aim before firing and shooting part of one deer’s antler off. The startled animals, suddenly free, bound off in opposite directions.

Stags commonly fight and occasionally become entangled, but are usually able to release themselves.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hoyer: It is never too late to do the right thing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News