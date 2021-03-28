Kansas county mulls changing creek's racially loaded name

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Advocates who are pushing to change the name of a nondescript stream called Negro Creek near Kansas City say they hope their efforts will also lead to the renaming of other geographical features in Kansas that use the racially loaded term.

Many of the features that include the word Negro in their names have historical links to violence against Black people and previously were often referred to with a racial epithet in place of the word Negro, according to Missouri historian.

Kansas has at least six geographical features with the word Negro in the name, including an oil field in Cowley County and a stream in Atchison County. The renaming effort so far has focused on a tributary of the Blue River that runs through a golf course in tony Leawood and parts of south Overland Park in Johnson County, Kansas.

No one knows exactly how it came to be called Negro Creek in the 1850s but a leading theory is that it was named after a slave who escaped from Missouri killed himself near the water rather than be recaptured.

A committee of Johnson County officials, activists and historians is studying the creek's history and has begun the lengthy process of having it renamed, The Kansas City Star reported.