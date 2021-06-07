Kansas City man gets lengthy prison term for killing 2 women

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man convicted of killing two women a decade apart was sentenced Monday to life in prison for one of the killings and 15 years behind bars for the other, with the terms to run consecutively.

Kylr Yust, 32, was convicted in April of second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Runions, 21, of Raymore, and voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kara Kopetsky, 17, of Belton.

The Cass County jury that convicted him recommended life in prison for Runions' death and 15 years in Kopetsky's death, and Cass County Circuit Judge William Collins followed those recommendations. Collins also denied Yust's motion for a new trial.

Yust's attorney, Sharon Turlington, said in court that an appeal is planned. She had asked that the sentences run concurrently.

Prosecutors told jurors in April that Yust killed the women because they rejected him. Turlington said no physical evidence connected him to either death.