Kansas agency's lost $72K: 4 years of probing, few answers

No criminal charges have been filed over the missing $72,000. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation closed an inquiry into the former sheriff in October 2019 and the missing funds were “fully investigated,” spokesperson Melissa Underwood said.

Yet, Underwood also wrote in a recent email to The Associated Press, “We have open cases involving Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office personnel."

Current Sheriff Jerry Davis cited the KBI's inquiries in declining to answer most questions. The local prosecutor, Andrea Purvis, didn't respond to interview requests or emailed questions.

Former Sheriff Gareth Hoffman and his undersheriff didn't respond to social media or email messages. Possible phone numbers for them weren't answered.

Some details emerged when a lawsuit forced KBI Director Kirk Thompson and General Counsel Laura Graham to answer questions in writing in late February. They were defending the KBI's refusal to release records five months after the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle's parent company sued for disclosure.

Thompson and Graham said officers wouldn't help the KBI if they knew their statements would become public. “One deputy was advised by commanding officers that he would be fired if he spoke about a theft,” the KBI officials said.