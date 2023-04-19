Here are some trending topics for today, April 19:
Moonbin
Moon Bin, a member of the popular K-pop group Astro, died Wednesday. He was 25.
Yonhap News TV, citing an unnamed police source, said the singer and actor died by suicide. Moon’s manager alerted the police after finding him unconscious, the Korean-language outlet reported.
Moon’s agency, Fantagio Music, confirmed the K-pop star’s death in a statement shared to Twitter, writing, “On April 19, Moonbin of ASTRO left us suddenly and became a star in the sky. It can’t compare to the grief felt by the loved ones, but fellow ASTRO members and artists and staff of Fantagio are all in enormous grief and sorrow, mourning his loss."
Read the rest here:
Tesla
Tesla's first-quarter net income tumbled 24% from a year ago as multiple price cuts across its model lineup reduced the amount of money generated per vehicle even as sales rose.
The Austin, Texas, electric car and solar panel company said Wednesday it made $2.51 billion from January through March, down from $3.32 billion a year ago. Revenue rose 24% to $23.33 billion, but the company's operating profit margin fell.
Tesla made an adjusted 85 cents per share in the first quarter, matching analyst estimates, according to FactSet. Analysts had expected profits to fall because of the price cuts.
CEO Elon Musk hinted that price cuts may not be over.
Find out more here:
Ty Reik McCullough
Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man have been arrested and charged with reckless murder in connection with a shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party in rural Alabama, investigators announced Wednesday.
Tallapoosa County District Attorney Mike Segrest said two teens — Tyreese “Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee — would be tried as adults. That’s automatically required in Alabama for anyone 16 or older charged with murder. Investigators said Wednesday that Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn also was arrested on the same charge.
Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the latest arrest but declined earlier to discuss specifics of how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive.
Get more info here:
Get more trending topics from today here:
Meta layoffs
Bayern vs. Man City
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, April 19
The Supreme Court is leaving women’s access to an abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while the justices consider whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone to take effect. The court is dealing with a new abortion controversy less than a year after its conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion outright. At stake now is whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone to take effect while a legal challenge to the medication’s Food and Drug Administration approval continues. In an order signed by Justice Samuel Alito, the court indicated it will act by Friday night. Alito provided no explanation for why the court put off a more lasting decision.
A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with leaking highly classified military documents has made a brief court appearance. But a hearing to determine whether he should remain jailed while awaiting trial has been delayed to give the defense more time to prepare. Jack Teixeira, 21, had been scheduled for a detention hearing in Boston’s federal court on Wednesday, but the judge canceled it after Teixeira’s lawyer filed a motion requesting that it be delayed for about two weeks. The defense said it “requires more time to address the issues presented by the government’s request for detention.” A new date has not yet been set.
Fighting between forces loyal to dueling generals is raging for a fifth day, hours after an internationally brokered truce was supposed to have come into effect. The one-day humanitarian cease-fire was to have been a building block for a longer truce and a return to eventual negotiations. The subsequent refusal by the warring sides to halt fire for even one day raised the specter of prolonged conflict. Millions of Sudanese continue to be trapped at home, with dwindling supplies. Meanwhile, a doctors' group said Wednesday that the number of civilians killed rose to 174 since the violence erupted over the weekend.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is working furiously to build support for a Republican proposal that would raise the nation’s debt limit. President Joe Biden wants that legal borrowing limit raised, too, but he doesn't want the other part of McCarthy's demands — a limit on much future federal spending increases to 1% a year, among other changes. McCarthy is looking for negotiations with the White House, but Biden quickly batted down his bid as “huge cuts” to programs hitting million of Americans. The Republican leader's proposal has almost no chance in the Democratic-controlled Senate. And he still has to unite fractured House GOP factions to pass the legislation in the chamber they control.
Fox and Dominion Voting Systems have reached a $787 million settlement in the voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit. The agreement averts a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 presidential election. Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson said the deal shows that truth matters and lies have consequences. Dominion had asked for $1.6 billion in arguing that Fox had damaged its reputation by helping peddle phony conspiracy theories about its equipment switching votes from former President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.
As Ralph Yarl struggles to come to grips with being shot after going to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers, the white Kansas City, Missouri homeowner who shot the Black 16-year-old is facing his day in court. An attorney for the Yarl family says the case should qualify as a hate crime and that Yarl was armed only with his “Black skin.” Eighty-four-year-old Andrew Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He posted bond Tuesday and was released. Yarl is at home recovering. Supporters gathered at a rally Tuesday night. Yarl's mother said he is doing “considerably well,” but “mostly he just sits there and stares and the buckets of tears just rolls down his eyes.”
State police in Maine say four people were fatally shot in a home shortly before gunfire broke out on a busy highway about 25 miles away, wounding three. Police say the shootings are connected but they aren’t discussing a motive or identifying victims. Authorities charged a man with four counts of murder Tuesday evening. The bodies were found earlier Tuesday in a home in the town of Bowdoin, about 35 miles north of Portland. Police say the three people were shot in their cars shortly afterward on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, just outside Portland. Police closed the busy highway while they canvassed the area.
One Southern California teenager was killed and three others injured when a stabbing suspect crashed his vehicle into the group as they were walking near their high school. That's according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Investigators are looking into whether the driver, who had allegedly stabbed a Walmart employee earlier in the day, intentionally crashed into the teens in Thousand Oaks. Police were not in pursuit of the suspect at the time. The suspect was also injured in the rollover crash; the extent of his injuries was not immediately known. A 16-year-old boy was fatally struck, the other teens' injuries ranged from minor to critical.
A coroner's report says singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub as a result of sedatives he’d taken and gas used in spray cleaners that he had inhaled. Carter is the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter. He was found submerged and dead in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5. According to the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, a medical sedative was found in his system, as was a compressed gas that the coroner says is commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners. The report says the gas “can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled.”
Devin Booker scored 38 points, Kevin Durant had 25 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-109 on Tuesday night in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference first-round series.
Brayden Point scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the teams' first-round playoff series.