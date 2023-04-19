Here are some trending topics for today, April 19:

Moonbin

Moon Bin, a member of the popular K-pop group Astro, died Wednesday. He was 25.

Yonhap News TV, citing an unnamed police source, said the singer and actor died by suicide. Moon’s manager alerted the police after finding him unconscious, the Korean-language outlet reported.

Moon’s agency, Fantagio Music, confirmed the K-pop star’s death in a statement shared to Twitter, writing, “On April 19, Moonbin of ASTRO left us suddenly and became a star in the sky. It can’t compare to the grief felt by the loved ones, but fellow ASTRO members and artists and staff of Fantagio are all in enormous grief and sorrow, mourning his loss."

Tesla

Tesla's first-quarter net income tumbled 24% from a year ago as multiple price cuts across its model lineup reduced the amount of money generated per vehicle even as sales rose.

The Austin, Texas, electric car and solar panel company said Wednesday it made $2.51 billion from January through March, down from $3.32 billion a year ago. Revenue rose 24% to $23.33 billion, but the company's operating profit margin fell.

Tesla made an adjusted 85 cents per share in the first quarter, matching analyst estimates, according to FactSet. Analysts had expected profits to fall because of the price cuts.

CEO Elon Musk hinted that price cuts may not be over.

Ty Reik McCullough

Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man have been arrested and charged with reckless murder in connection with a shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party in rural Alabama, investigators announced Wednesday.

Tallapoosa County District Attorney Mike Segrest said two teens — Tyreese “Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee — would be tried as adults. That’s automatically required in Alabama for anyone 16 or older charged with murder. Investigators said Wednesday that Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn also was arrested on the same charge.

Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the latest arrest but declined earlier to discuss specifics of how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive.

